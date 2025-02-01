The Assam government has sanctioned Special Casual Leave for state employees participating in the 94th Annual Session of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, scheduled to be held at Mohbondha Araltoli Field in Jorhat.



As per an official notification from the General Administration Department, the leave will be applicable on February 6, 7, and 8, 2025, allowing government employees who are delegates of the Sankardev Sangha to attend the significant religious congregation, provided their official responsibilities are duly met.



However, employees engaged in the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections and the execution of Flagship Programmes must obtain prior approval from their respective authorities before availing of the leave.



The 94th annual session is anticipated to witness a massive gathering of 3 to 3.5 million devotees, marking it as one of the largest spiritual congregations in the region. Spanning across 1,200 bighas, the event's preparations are nearing completion, with over 90 percent of the arrangements finalized. The construction of large pavilions is underway, utilizing approximately 72,000 bamboo poles sourced from Karbi Anglong and over 9,000 tin sheets. A workforce of more than 200 labourers has been working relentlessly for nearly two months to ensure the venue is ready for the grand event.





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