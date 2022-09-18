After the successful signing of the peace agreement with the union home minister Amit Shah, the Adivasi militant groups returned back to their designated camp to a warm reception by the people and organisations in Sarupathar, Assam.

The tri-party peace pact was signed between the Adivasi militant groups and the centre in New Delhi.

On the other hand, the organisation's leadership received a hearty welcome in Sarupathar's Padumani, following which a bike rally was carried by the members of the Adivasi organisation across the district before ending the rally at the ceasefire camp at Chungajan near the Assam-Nagaland border.

Peter Dang, the chief of army staff, and Dipen Nayak, the organization's president, joined the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) team.

For the first time in the history of India, Adivasi people have been recognized as Tribals. In the past, Adivasis were never considered as part of the mainstream. In the present times. But now they are receiving the respect and the identity that they were meant to receive”, said Peter Dang.

The peace agreement signed between the Government of India and the Adivasi organisations will strengthen the community structurally and economically from within, he added.

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