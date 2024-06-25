Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the dissolution of its organisation in Assam with immediate effect in view of the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.

The announcement was made through the party's official X handle, stating the need to strengthen the party ahead of the elections.

The current State President, State Secretary, and State Treasurer will continue to hold their posts until a new organisational structure is announced.

AAP has also formed a Working Committee to restructure the party, comprising Dr Bhaben Choudhury (Convenor), Manoj Dhanowar (Co-Convenor), Rajiv Saikia, Mamun Imdadul Haque Chaudhary, Rishiraj Kaundinya, and Anurupa Dekaraja.



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Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA's victory in the 2026 assembly elections, targeting to win 90-100 seats.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, BJP won nine out of 11 contested seats, its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won one out of two, and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won one seat.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc secured three out of the total 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.

The Assam Legislative Assembly comprises 126 constituencies.