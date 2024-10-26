In preparation for the upcoming bye-elections in Assam, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced an impressive lineup of 40 star campaigners set to rally support in the Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies. The list is headlined by party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, underlining AAP's strategic emphasis on high-profile campaigning.

Among the prominent figures are former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, current Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, each poised to bring their unique political influence to the campaign. The lineup also features sports-turned-politics personality Harbhajan Singh, now an AAP Rajya Sabha MP, alongside well-known parliamentarians Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, and Dr. Sandeep Pathak. The presence of Delhi ministers such as Saurabh Bhardwaj, Imran Hussain, Gopal Rai, and Jasmine Shah further reinforces AAP's commitment to making a significant impact in Assam's political landscape.

Supporting the national leaders are 12 state-level AAP leaders who will play a crucial role in the grassroots efforts for the two constituencies. AAP has fielded Nurul Amin Chowdhury for Samaguri and Ananta Gogoi for Behali as its candidates.

The by-elections, slated for November 13, encompass five assembly constituencies: Behali, Samaguri, Dholai, Bongaigaon, and Sidli. As of the deadline for filing nominations, a total of 38 candidates are in the fray, with 24 having submitted their papers on the final day.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named its candidates for three constituencies: Diganta Ghatowar for Behali, Diplu Ranjan Sarma for Samaguri, and Nihar Ranjan Das for Dholai. The BJP's allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), will contest in Bongaigaon and Sidli, respectively. AGP's candidate, Diptimoyee Choudhury, is the wife of Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury, while Nirmal Kumar Brahma will represent UPPL in Sidli.

The opposition Congress is set to contest all five seats, featuring high-profile candidates such as Tanzil Hussain in Samaguri, son of former state minister and MP Rakibul Hussain. Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha will stand in Dholai, with Sanjib Warle and Brajenjit Sinha representing Sidli and Bongaigaon, respectively. In Behali, Congress has opted for Jayanta Borah, a former BJP leader, in a bid to secure a win.

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