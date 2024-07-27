The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) condemned the Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF) for halting Assam-registered vehicles in Meghalaya's Umtyngar from traveling to Sohra and Dawki on July 26.

The groups exalted that it has been a constant endeavour of both AASU and the KSU to strengthen friendly relations among the people of Assam and Meghalaya as both states are being plagued with the same problem of infiltration of illegal foreigners.

AASU President Utpal Sarma along with General Secretary Sankor Jyoti Barua; and KSU President Lambokstarwell Marngar along with General Secretary Donald V Thabah, in a joint press release stated, "The AASU and KSU are perturbed to witness that tourist carrying vehicles from Assam, both of private and commercial registration, are being stopped at several places in Meghalaya and denied entry to the state."

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Furthermore, it was informed that the student bodies discussed the issue seriously under the aegis of North East Students' Organization (NESO). During the meeting, the KSU stated that it is not aware of any such incident of vehicles from Assam being stopped, further adding that it "firmly does not conform to any such initiative".

Stressing that the governments of Assam and Meghalaya must hold a dialogue to find a permanent solution to the issue, the KSU stated, "Tourists and the tourist vehicles ferrying tourists from Assam should come to Meghalaya without any worry or agony. However it is pertinent for both the governments of Assam and Meghalaya to have thorough dialogue on the issue and solve the same permanently."

The organisation further requested tourists' taxis associations from both states to maintain cordial relationship and a spirit of common understanding.

"The KSU will take positive initiative in this regard," it was stated.

Chief Advisor of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and North East Students' Organisation, Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya, on July 27 also condemned the act and informed that the KSU, AASU and NESO have assured that Assam-registered vehicles should travel to Meghalaya fearlessly. Taking to the microblogging site X, he wrote, "Tourists and tourist vehicles ferrying tourists from Assam should come to Meghalaya without any fear, worry or agony - Khasi Students Union (KSU), All Assam Students Union(AASU) and North-East Students Organisation (NESO) on the issue of refusing entry of Assam registered Cars in Meghalaya."

Highlighting that Assam and Meghalaya are two neighbouring states, the organisations in the press release stated, "AASU and KSU have always supported each other in their quest for survival and protection of indigenous Assamese and Khasis since time immemorial in both the states. We are committed to continue this affirmative effort."