AASU redesigns vandalised art on electric poles, turns mistake into civic beauty in Lakhimpur

In a thoughtful display of civic responsibility, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) turned a minor incident into an opportunity for creative public service, further beautifying the town of Lakhimpur.

After Lakhimpur town recently received a cleanliness award, it was observed that the word "AASU" had been mistakenly painted on several electricity posts that were already artistically decorated with images of birds, nature, and scenic landscapes. The graffiti risked marring the aesthetic appeal of these public installations.

When the issue was brought to the attention of AASU leadership, the organisation responded proactively. Collaborating with student volunteers, AASU took the initiative to redesign the affected posts—blending the corrections with fresh artwork that not only preserved but enhanced the original beauty.



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Lauding the gesture, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka praised AASU for its responsible action. “That is why AASU is unique. AASU is not just an organisation; it is a responsible ideology,” he wrote on social media, expressing heartfelt thanks to the members and office bearers of the students’ union.

The incident, initially a blemish on public property, has now become a celebrated example of youth-led civic engagement—earning appreciation from citizens and adding to the town’s growing identity as one of Assam’s cleanest and most community-conscious places.