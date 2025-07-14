ABSU demands BTC voter list in Bodo, submits memo to Assam EC

The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Assam Election Commission through the Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner, urging that the Electoral Roll for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025 be published in Bodo language alongside Assamese.

The demand aligns with the Assam Official Language (Amendment) Act, 2020.

ABSU President Dipen Boro underscored that Bodo, recognised under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, must receive equal representation in official documentation. “This is not just a demand—it is a constitutional right,” Boro stated.



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The union also took strong exception to the exclusion of Bodo from the Assam Judicial Service Grade-III Mains Examination, where Assamese was made compulsory. ABSU submitted a separate memorandum to the Registrar of the Guahati High Court, demanding that Bodo be included in the recruitment process for judicial services.

As a mark of protest, ABSU has announced a symbolic demonstration on July 17, during which members plan to burn copies of the examination advertisement to protest the sidelining of the Bodo language.

“Despite its constitutional status, Bodo continues to be ignored in key government processes. This systematic neglect is unacceptable,” Boro said.