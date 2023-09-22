The Academic Dean of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar BK Roy has been temporarily replaced following widespread uproar over a student’s suicide inside the campus.

According to reports, the authorities of the institution replaced Dean BK Roy and gave the charge of Dean (Academics) as an interim measure to Associate Dean of Academics.

Meanwhile, BK Roy has been presided over by Lalit Chandra Saikia and has been granted the responsibility of the Academic dean of NIT Silchar, until the probe into the incident concludes.

Meanwhile, the students continue to protest against the administration keeping forward six demands to the NIT authorities in addition to justice be served to the deceased student Koj Buker.



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