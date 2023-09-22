Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the occasion of World Rhino Day on September 22 said that these animals are cherished members of the state's rich faunal biodiversity.

CM Sarma said rhinos are synonymous with the identity of Assam. Taking to the micro-blogging site X, CM Sarma wrote, "Rhinos, synonymous with the identity of Assam, are cherished members of the State's rich faunal biodiversity".

"The protection of this magnificent animal has been a top priority of Govt of Assam and in the last few years, we have made consistent efforts in this regard which has resulted in zero poaching cases of rhinos in the State for the first time", added CM Sarma in the post.

World Rhino Day is observed every year on September 22 with the aim to raise awareness about different species of rhinoceros around the world and the impending dangers they face owning to widespread poaching.



World Rhino Day provides a road for different stakeholders like state government, individual animal conservationist, activists, NGOs, and people concerned to join together and look for better approaches to end poaching practices and protect specific very jeopardized rhinoceros species from eradication.



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