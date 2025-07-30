Actress Nandini Kashyap denied bail, sent to 2-day police custody in hit-and-run case

Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap was remanded to two days of police custody on Wednesday after the Kamrup (Metro) CJM Court rejected her bail plea in connection with the July 25 hit-and-run case that claimed the life of 21-year-old Samiul Haque in Guwahati’s Dakhingaon locality.

The Panbazar Women Police, who had sought five days of custody, have taken Kashyap to the Panbazar Women Police Station following the court order. She will be produced before the court again on August 1.

Kashyap was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, July 30, after being detained late Tuesday night in North Guwahati. She was initially brought to Dispur Police Station for questioning and later shifted to the All Women Police Station in Panbazar, where her formal arrest was recorded. Police have now added Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the case.



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The incident involved a speeding vehicle allegedly driven by Kashyap that fatally struck Samiul, a second-year student at Nalbari Polytechnic and a temporary GMC employee. Despite being rushed to Gauhati Medical College and then Apollo Hospital, Samiul succumbed to his injuries the following evening.

Kashyap’s arrest follows days of interrogation and rising public pressure from student organisations and civil society groups demanding justice for the victim.