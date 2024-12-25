The Government of Assam has extended an open call to artisans, entrepreneurs, startups, and creators from across the state to contribute unique gift ideas for the prestigious Advantage Assam 2.0: Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025.

The summit, scheduled to take place on February 25-26, 2025, in Guwahati, will be inaugurated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and is set to host global leaders and investors.

This initiative aims to celebrate and promote Assam’s rich culture, heritage, and craftsmanship on an international platform by presenting thoughtfully curated, locally inspired gifts to the summit’s distinguished guests.

What Are They Looking For?

Participants are encouraged to submit ideas for gifts that:

Compact and Convenient: Easy to carry and beautifully packaged items.

Globally Competitive: Products of superior quality and unique appeal.

Locally Inspired: Creations that showcase Assam’s vibrant traditions and culture.

Practical and Memorable: Useful items that leave a lasting impression.

Liquid Items: If liquids are proposed, they must be under 50 ml and securely packaged.

Submission and Selection Process



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Submissions will undergo a two-stage evaluation:

Initial Screening: A panel of experts will review and shortlist ideas based on creativity, practicality, and alignment with the summit’s objectives.

Presentations: Shortlisted individuals or entities will be invited to present their concepts, after which the final gift items will be selected.

Selected items will be procured at prevailing market rates, offering participants a unique opportunity to gain recognition and support for their craftsmanship.

Key Dates

Submission Deadline: December 30, 2024

Evaluation and Shortlisting: Post-deadline

For those eager to participate, ideas can be submitted by scanning the QR code provided by the government. This is a rare opportunity to not only showcase talent but also play a pivotal role in representing Assam’s spirit on a global stage.

With Advantage Assam 2.0 poised to spotlight the state’s potential as a thriving hub for investment and innovation, the emphasis on cultural representation through unique gifts underscores the government’s commitment to blending tradition with progress.