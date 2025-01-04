Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to begin a three-day visit to Mumbai on Sunday, aiming to attract investors for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 infrastructure summit.

During the visit, CM Sarma will participate in a roadshow and engage with prominent leaders of India Inc. to explore collaborative opportunities.

Sharing his plans on social media platform X, he wrote, "For the next 3 days, I'll be in Mumbai to meet the leaders of India Inc. and explore areas of mutual collaboration for the upcoming #AdvantageAssam 2.0 Summit. I will also participate in the Road Show to invite potential investors to the land of limitless opportunities – Assam."

The much-anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit is scheduled for February 24 and 25 in Guwahati, with the goal of boosting investments, creating government jobs, and supporting entrepreneurship.



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Highlighting the state's cultural richness, CM Sarma announced that the summit will feature a grand performance of the traditional Jhumur dance, showcasing the heritage of the tea tribe communities. Over 7,500 dancers and artists will participate in what promises to be a spectacular cultural display.

To ensure flawless execution, preparations are already in full swing, with master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district performances, and final rehearsals planned in Guwahati. The cultural extravaganza, set to occur during the summit, is expected to leave a lasting impression on attendees.

This cultural initiative follows Assam's recent achievement of setting a Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance, further cementing the state’s position as a hub of rich traditions.

Advantage Assam 2.0, the second edition of the international investor summit since its 2018 debut, seeks to attract global investors and accelerate infrastructure development in the state.

The two-day event is anticipated to draw participants from across the world, reinforcing Assam’s reputation as a premier investment destination in India.