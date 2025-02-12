Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state's growing economic potential at the Singapore Road Show, where he engaged with over 200 business leaders.

Sarma personally invited investors to participate in Advantage Assam 2, emphasizing the state’s diverse opportunities and investor-friendly environment.

“Singapore’s investor community showed great enthusiasm for Assam’s unique advantages in harnessing India’s economic potential,” Sarma said, underlining Assam’s strategic location, single-window clearance system, tailored incentives, robust law and order, and disciplined workforce as key USPs.



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He further outlined Assam’s ambitious economic trajectory, citing a projected GSDP of $143 billion, a $12.2 billion infrastructure revamp, 15 km of roads being built daily, a 6,000 MW green energy target, $4.7 billion in private investments, and a low debt-to-GSDP ratio.

With these factors in place, Sarma assured investors of excellent prospects and high returns on investment in Assam’s rapidly expanding economy.