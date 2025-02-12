Assam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kusha Chandra Dewri, who was responsible for the security of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been transferred from his post following serious allegations against him, official sources confirmed on Wednesday.

According to an official order released by the Home Department of the Assam Government, Kusha Chandra Dewri, has been transferred to the 26th AP Bn in Chamrasali, Mankachar, South Salmara, with immediate effect.

As per reports, a woman has levelled serious allegations against DSP Kusha Chandra Dewri, accusing him of deceiving her under the pretext of marriage. She claims that he engaged in a physical relationship with her, only to later betray her trust.



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Following her formal complaint at Dispur Police Station, an investigation has been initiated into the matter. Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted if required.

Meanwhile, a replacement for Dewri is expected to be appointed soon to ensure the continued security of the Chief Minister.

Further details on the allegations and the reason for his transfer are awaited.