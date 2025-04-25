After offering 'Jummah namaz', Muslim people across Assam on Friday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators of the crime.

The protests were held outside mosques at several places in the state.

They univocally condemned the heinous attack on innocent people, mostly tourists, and shouted slogans against the crime. "We condemned the incident. Islam does not speak for terrorism, it is a religion of peace-loving people. Terrorists do not have any religion," said Liyaqat Ali at Bada Masjid in Silchar of Cachar district.

People also showed placards and shouted slogans like "Pakistan murdabad", "down with terrorism", and "start a war against Pakistan", among others.



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Assam Assembly's former Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar said, "Our words fall short compared to what the terrorists have done. We condemn it in the strongest possible manner and urge the Indian government to take appropriate action."

People also came out in large numbers in different mosques across Sonitpur, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Barpeta and Nalbari districts and denounced the violence in Pahalgam.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.