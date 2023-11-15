A day after Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika compared the prices of fuel between Assam and Kerala, the minister now shared price difference in alcohol in Assam and Karnataka.

Taking to platform X, Minister Hazarika stated the though alcohol consumption has harmful effects on one's health, still with regards to revenue generation, Assam charges very less as compared to Congress-led state of Karnataka.

"Alcohol consumption's harmful effects on health are indisputable. However, amidst ongoing discussions regarding revenue generation for state governments through liquor, here is an enlightening piece of information. Those who are reluctant to acknowledge the reality need to know that the Congress-led state of Karnataka imposes three times more taxes on alcohol compared to Assam. Consequently, while a 750 ML alcohol bottle costs Rs. 835 in Assam, the same quantity in Karnataka translates to a staggering Rs. 2,155".

The Minister further added, "Again, it must be emphasized that alcohol poses health risks. Nevertheless, capitalizing on its consumption by levying exorbitant taxes in Congress-controlled states is even more harmful. The Government of Assam firmly opposes such practices and pledges to minimize taxation while striving for maximum development. We will continue to voice our criticisms, with the ultimate goal of providing relief and benefitting all segments of society".

Hazarika, who had recently compared the fuel prices between Assam and Karnataka, today took to social media platform X where he shared two receipts from a petrol station in Kerala's Thalassery.

Sharing the receipt Hazarika said that while petrol costs Rs 98 per liter in Assam, in CPI(M) ruled Kerala, petrol prices are at Rs 108 per liter.

Also read: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika compares fuel prices of state with those in Kerala