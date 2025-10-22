After Zubeen, Guwahati’s Diwali turns somber — but air quality deteriorates

As Assam mourned the loss of its cultural icon Zubeen Garg, this year’s Deepawali was marked by restraint and subdued celebrations across the city. Yet, data from the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB) indicates that air pollution levels rose significantly in 2025 compared to the previous year.

While the city’s spirit was quieter, the air told another story — heavier, denser, and more polluted.

2024: Cleaner Post-Diwali Air

The day after Diwali in 2024 (01.11.2024) recorded a mean AQI of 113, placing Guwahati’s air in the ‘Moderate’ category.

Data from the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) at four key points — Bamunimaidam, Panbazar, LGBI, and IIT-G — showed steady increases through the night, but within acceptable bounds.

Hourly AQI — November 1, 2024 (Next Day Diwali 2024)

Time Bamunimaidam Panbazar LGBI IIT-G Mean AQI Category 6:00 PM 55 33 127 60 68 Satisfactory 7:00 PM 62 34 137 61 73 Satisfactory 8:00 PM 73 38 142 63 79 Satisfactory 9:00 PM 79 37 145 65 81 Satisfactory 10:00 PM 88 50 150 72 90 Satisfactory 11:00 PM 103 69 159 81 103 Moderate 12:00 AM 118 82 164 89 113 Moderate

APCB notes indicated minor breathing discomfort for sensitive individuals but overall manageable air quality.2025:

Also Read: Just like Bhupen Hazarika and Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Zubeen’s legacy won’t be politicised: Himanta

Heavier Air Despite a Silent Festival

During Deepawali 2025 (October 20–21), the AQI rose sharply.

Mean readings on the night of October 21, 2025, reached 145, pushing the city deeper into the ‘Moderate’ bracket and close to the “Poor” threshold.

The pollution persisted late into the night, with peaks near midnight across multiple stations.

Hourly AQI — October 21, 2025 (Diwali 2025)

Time Bamunimaidam Panbazar LGBI IIT-G Mean AQI Category 6:00 PM 174 119 165 120 145 Moderate 7:00 PM 192 127 180 125 156 Moderate 8:00 PM 179 118 180 115 148 Moderate 9:00 PM 179 118 180 115 148 Moderate 10:00 PM 174 114 188 110 147 Moderate 11:00 PM 182 114 188 107 148 Moderate 12:00 AM 182 112 188 99 145 Moderate

Air quality deterioration was uniform across all stations, showing little relief even in less congested areas like IIT-G.

Comparative Analysis: 2024 vs 2025

Parameter Deepawali 2024 (01.11.24) Deepawali 2025 (21.10.25) % Change Mean AQI 113 145 +28% AQI Category Moderate Moderate (borderline Poor) — Peak Station AQI 164 (LGBI) 192 (Bamunimaidam) +17% Lowest Station AQI 33 (Panbazar) 99 (IIT-G) +200%

While 2024’s post-Diwali night saw Satisfactory to Moderate air quality, 2025 reflected a clear upward shift in pollution levels — even without the loud celebrations or fireworks that once defined Guwahati’s festival nights.

A Diwali Without Zubeen: A Silent Sky, Heavy Air

For many Guwahatians, this was the first Diwali without the melodies of Zubeen Garg echoing through the night. Streets were quieter, music softer, and the celebrations tinged with grief.

Yet, the irony remained: even in mourning, the air turned heavier.

The data paints a sobering picture — silence may have replaced sound, but pollution remains a constant refrain over Guwahati’s skies.

Despite a visibly muted Deepawali in 2025, Guwahati’s mean AQI rose from 113 to 145, marking a 28% decline in air quality compared to 2024. Experts call for long-term emission control measures beyond festive days to restore breathable air in Assam’s capital.