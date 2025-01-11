Move over Mumbai and Delhi - there's a new star rising in India's tourism landscape. Guwahati, the bustling gateway to Northeast India, has surprised tourism experts by jumping from nowhere to somewhere spectacular, landing the top spot in India's top 20 international visitor destinations after not even making the top 50 list previously, according to a new report by digital travel platform Agoda.

For a city that was once seen as just a stopover point, the transformation has been remarkable. International tourist bookings in Guwahati's hotels have skyrocketed, with Assam Tourism Secretary Padmapani Bora noting that these aren't just transit stays. "Agoda's report is about accommodation bookings. They are searching to stay here, it's not transit to go elsewhere - they are living here," Bora emphasises.

The transformation hasn't happened by accident. "For the last couple of years, footfall has really increased in Assam in particular and entire Northeast," Bora explains. "The major reason in Assam is improved law and order. Now people have trust factor that they can visit Northeast and have a vacation here. Earlier, the projection was different. But now there is no trouble in law and order for 3-4 years and there is no protest."

The city's hospitality sector is booming to meet this surge in demand. "We already have Taj Vivanta, Radisson, Mayfair," Bora points out. "In terms of bookings, these hotels have 70-80% occupancy. Business is flourishing because of national and international tourists." More international chains are joining the rush - Hyatt and Hilton have already started construction, marking Guwahati's emergence as a genuine urban tourism destination.

For locals, the transformation is both exciting and dizzying. Everywhere you look, something new is under construction. "Many projects are coming, tourist attractions and flyovers for hassle-free travel. Parks, riverfront under smart city project," Bora details.

The Smart City initiative is particularly ambitious, with plans to showcase Guwahati's unique character. "In the city, the smart city project will reflect the entire Northeast - we will have 8 gates representing the states, cultural heritage."

The Brahmaputra River, which has always been Guwahati's lifeline, is now becoming its star attraction. The city has launched an innovative three-month Brahmaputra Carnival that offers something unprecedented - luxury camping in the middle of the river.

"Now along with Ambubachi mela, we are trying to promote Brahmaputra carnival - a three-month-long fest in Assam," Bora says. What's unique is that we have tented accommodation, camping in middle of Brahmaputra," Bora explains. "In other cities like Rann of Kutch, eco-retreat Odisha, they have tented accommodation on river bank, but here we have tents in the middle of river." The carnival has been a massive hit, attracting 125,000 visitors in just 22 days.

The city is carefully balancing development with preservation. At the Brahmaputra Heritage Centre, for instance, "we have to preserve heritage though we are also bringing modern amenities," Bora notes. This approach is visible throughout Guwahati's development plans, where new infrastructure is being built while maintaining the city's unique character.

For urban tourists, Guwahati offers a compelling mix of experiences within city limits. There's the sacred Umananda temple on its river island, the silk markets of Sualkuchi (recently named India's best tourism village), and the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary just outside the city. "Guwahati will give all components: wildlife experience, religious tourism, river tourism, cruises," says Bora, adding that new private sector river cruises are launching soon.

The tourism boom has created a ripple effect throughout the city's economy. Local entrepreneurs are running new hotels, restaurants are seeing increased business, and tourism-related services are flourishing. From taxi drivers to tour guides, from food stall vendors at the Brahmaputra Carnival to souvenir shops, Guwahati's residents are finding new opportunities in tourism.

However, the city faces challenges with its rapid growth. Waste management is a key concern that civic authorities are actively addressing. "Our urban bodies - Guwahati Metropolitan Municipal Corporation - are there. Management is good in places with high footfall, we have good mechanisms and are trying to dispose of waste properly," Bora assures. The city is also working to develop a pool of multilingual guides to cater to international visitors.

Looking ahead, Guwahati is positioning itself as more than just Northeast India's largest city. With its mix of urban amenities, natural beauty, and cultural attractions, all accessible within city limits, it's creating a unique niche in India's tourism landscape. Major infrastructure projects are underway, including new premium hotels and improved city connectivity.

For a city that many once saw as just a gateway to the Northeast, Guwahati's emergence as a top tourism destination marks a significant shift in India's tourism landscape. As Bora puts it, "The city will give a composite experience" - and travellers from around the world are clearly eager to experience it for themselves.

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