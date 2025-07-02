AI and digital transformation in Northeast take center stage at Delhi seminar

A high-level seminar titled "Artificial Intelligence and North-East India" was held at the India International Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday, spotlighting the transformative potential of AI and digital innovation in shaping the future of India’s North-Eastern region.

The event was organised by SHARE (Society for Harmonising Aspirations for Responsible Engagement), drawing participation from top government officials, tech industry leaders, academics, and media professionals.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, IFS (Retd), former Foreign Secretary of India and Head of Global Affairs at SHARE, chaired the session. In his keynote address, he underscored the region's geo-strategic importance as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia and ASEAN countries. “Technological advancement and AI’s integration in governance will change the course of administration in the region,” Shringla remarked.

Angshuman Day, IFoS, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and Chair of the Steering Committee for AI in the North East, emphasised the rapid pace of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. He presented a proposed roadmap for integrating AI across key sectors, reinforcing the government's commitment to a tech-forward regional development strategy.



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The industry perspective was provided by Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia South, NVIDIA India. He spoke of the region’s unique strengths and its potential for hosting an AI Factory—a dedicated facility for AI token creation and indigenous innovation. "Northeast India can become a hub for AI-led solutions if we invest in the right infrastructure and training," he said.

Arvind Bajaj, CEO of Eviden India, focused on how AI can address specific challenges such as water and food scarcity in the region. His insights were complemented by Amit Sharma, IAS, Secretary of ICT, Government of Mizoram, who shared updates on digital governance efforts in the state.

The session was moderated by Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Secretary, SHARE, and included valuable interventions from ministry officials, academics, startups, and AI and cybersecurity experts. The concluding segment was steered by Subimal Bhattacharjee, Treasurer and Head of Critical and Emerging Technologies at SHARE, who highlighted the need for synergy between local aspirations and national digital policy frameworks.

Society for Harmonising Aspirations for Responsible Engagement (SHARE) is a public platform dedicated to bridging policy and regional aspirations, particularly in the North-East. Through research, outreach, and policy engagement, SHARE provides actionable insights to policymakers for equitable development.