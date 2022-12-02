All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has landed in soup with this latest controversial statement on the Hindu population.

The AIUDF chief made a sexist, misogynist and regressive statement and claimed that Hindus should follow the formula of getting their girls married at the age of 18.

Speaking to the media, the AIUDF chief said, "Muslims get married as per law, girls get married at the age of 18 and boys at 21, however, Hindus do not get married till 40 years only to have illegal relationships with at least 3 wives."

"They keep illegal partners till the age of 40. They don’t make babies and save money. But after the age of 40, they get married. How can you accept children then? When you will sow a seed on fertile land, then you can only get the result. After that, development and growth can be seen everywhere, the AIUDF chief added.

Also Read: Smriti Irani mocks Rahul Gandhi for donning scarf with 'Om' symbol placed upside down

Further, the AIUDF chief claimed that Hindus should accept the Muslim formula and make their children marry at the age of 20-22 age.

"Make the girls marry at the age of 18-20 and then you see how many children are born," he added.

Earlier on November 3, 2022, Assam Youth Congress President Angkita Dutta while participating in an effigy-burning programme in Barpeta with party workers said that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Badruddin Ajmal and the BJP party are working in tandem while carrying out widespread syndicate in the state of Assam.

The Congress Youth President Angkita Dutta said, “Today, we are carrying out the effigy burning programme of AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal and Barpeta Jonia constituency MLA Rafiqul Islam. We know AIUDF is hand-in-gloves with BJP and carrying out all syndicates in the state, be it cow syndicate, supari syndicate or coal syndicate”.