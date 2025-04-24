Assam Police have arrested Aminul Islam, the AIUDF MLA from Dhing, following his controversial communal comments linking the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the 2018 Pulwama attack to the BJP leadership.

Islam, in a rally on April 23, alleged that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a role in the attacks, using the tragedies for political gain.

Islam's remarks, which suggested that the BJP had orchestrated the terror attacks to polarize voters, sparked outrage.

"If the government fails to bring out the truth, we will be bound to believe that both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were behind the two attacks," he said during a campaign speech for AIUDF candidates ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections.



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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to Islam’s comments, hinting at action against the MLA.

Without naming Islam, Sarma condemned statements that seemed to support Pakistan and called for action against those making pro-Pakistan remarks. "The Central Government will take strong measures against such anti-national people, no matter what positions they hold," Sarma said.

Islam's statements were condemned by many, with several calling for stringent action against him for inciting communal tensions and making anti-national claims. The AIUDF MLA’s arrest followed mounting pressure and public outrage over his remarks.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma had also criticized Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for a controversial visit to Pakistan and alleged connections to the Pakistani establishment. Sarma promised an investigation into Gogoi’s visit and his connections, further escalating the political tension in Assam.