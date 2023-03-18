The Assam government has suspended five government officials over alleged involvement in Ajit Kumar Bhuyan's MP funding scam.

As per reports, IAS officer Shewali Devi Sharma has been suspended.

The suspension order has also been issued to ACS officers Munindra Bordoloi, Sharmistha Bora, Sukanya Bora and Hemant Kumar Dutta.

The suspension comes after the inquiry report of the CM's Special Vigilance Cell started an investigation on MP Ajit Bhuyan's MP fund allocation.

Also Read: Assam : Locals protest in Rangia against Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan

It is to be mentioned here that Munindra Bordoloi is the administrative officer of Kamrup district, Sukanya Bora is the additional deputy commissioner of Kamrup and Sharmistha Bora deputy secretary to the state government.

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Earlier, locals of Krishna Nagar Milanpur on February 6 protested against Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan claiming that the MP had misused public funds.

Locals have alleged that the Rajya Sabha had misused funds that were approved for road construction in their locality.

Locals said Ajit Kumar Bhuyan had inspected the area and had promised that he would do the needful and would construct a road for them.

Despite several attempts, the locals claim that they are unable to get in touch neither with the MP or the contractor.



Locals now are demanding police and government intervention in the matter and constructing the road as soon as possible.