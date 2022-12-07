Days after stoking controversy with his rather sexist remarks on the marriage age of Hindu boys and girls, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has tendered an apology yet again and termed his remark to be a mere slip of the tongue.

Ajmal's apology came following a crucial meeting of the AIUDF leaders held in Guwahati on December 6.

Responding to the FIRs filed against him, Ajmal said the law will take its own course and he is ready to visit the court if summoned.

Notably, the AIUDF chief made objectionable remarks about Hindus and then there was a strong reaction across the state, besides urging the chief minister to make love jihad.

As per sources, till now 8 complaints have been filed against the AIUDF's chief in the Karimganj police station and more are in the pipeline.

Speaking to the media, Ajmal said, "I have made a mistake. I regret that. I have withdrawn my comments. That's the end after apologizing. ’’

Also Read: Karimganj Police have received multiple complaints filed against Badruddin Ajmal: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Ajmal also said that politics is now being played over this statement. "Even if a case is registered at police stations, I am a believer in the law. I am ready to fight a legal battle even if the chief minister sends my case to Karimganj or the US. ’’

Earlier on December 6, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that multiple complaints have been registered against AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal for his contentious statements made against women.

Sarma said this while speaking on the sidelines of a public meet in the state's Nalbari district where he announced a slew of developmental projects.

“With regard to this, all cases have been transferred to the Karimganj Police”, the CM added.

It needs mention here that AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal was under the eye of a political storm following his derogatory comments made against women fraternity with respect to their marriageable age.

