The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Sunday congratulated Gaurav Gogoi on his appointment as the new President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), expressing hope that his leadership will energise the ongoing anti-BJP movement in the state.

In a joint statement, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said, “We extend our congratulations and best wishes to Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and MP from Jorhat, on being entrusted with this new responsibility. We hope that the collective anti-BJP movement we have been carrying forward will now gain renewed momentum.”



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The AJP leaders emphasised that Gogoi’s appointment comes at a crucial political juncture, where Assam needs a strong, united front to counter what they termed as “authoritarian and undemocratic” governance by the BJP.

“This development undoubtedly brings hope to the anti-BJP camp. It is the need of the hour for all democratic and opposition forces in Assam to come together and overthrow the BJP-led government. We believe the new APCC President will take proactive steps toward strengthening opposition unity,” the statement added.

Gaurav Gogoi, currently serving as MP from Jorhat and a prominent national voice from Assam, was named APCC President earlier this week, replacing Bhupen Kumar Borah. His elevation is being viewed as an effort to revitalise the Congress party in Assam and forge broader opposition alliances ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.