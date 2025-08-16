AJP files cyber crime complaint over forged letter circulated on social media

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan has lodged a formal complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station, Assam Police, alleging the circulation of a forged letter on social media intended to malign his reputation and discredit him politically.

According to the complaint, during his visit to Delhi on August 13, 2025, Bhuyan, along with a high-level AJP delegation, met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, and Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The discussions, Bhuyan said, centered on the challenges of implementing the Assam Accord even four decades after its signing.

However, while he was in Delhi, a fabricated letter, falsely bearing his signature and purportedly addressed to Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, surfaced online.

The letter falsely claimed that Bhuyan had apologised to Akhil Gogoi for not informing him in advance about his meetings with the national leaders. Terming the content defamatory, Bhuyan alleged that it was a deliberate attempt to damage his public image and undermine his political credibility.



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On August 15, the forged document was shared widely on social media platforms, particularly Facebook. In his complaint, Bhuyan named specific individuals, including one Bikul Deka New, whose Facebook account allegedly circulated the letter, and Dilip Sarma, who identifies himself as a media panellist of the BJP Assam Pradesh. Sarma had posted the letter on his Facebook profile before later deleting it, Bhuyan claimed. He also stated that the document has been shared by several other Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles.

Bhuyan described the act as a serious cybercrime involving both forgery and defamation, constituting offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000. He urged the police to trace those responsible, investigate the source of the forged letter, and initiate legal action against the perpetrators.

“This is a malicious act designed to defame me and mislead the people of Assam. I request the cybercrime authorities to act swiftly to identify the culprits and ensure strict punishment,” Bhuyan said in his complaint.

The Assam Police Cyber Crime unit has received the complaint, and further investigation is expected to be initiated.