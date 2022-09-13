On the second day of Assam Legislative Assembly’s autumn session, Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi accused BJP of taking donations from the micro-finance companies during election time.

With respect to the loans outstanding with the micro-finance companies borrowed by the women folk of the state, the state finance minister Ajanta Neog informs that a total of Rs 12,500 crores remained outstanding to be paid by the female borrowers of the micro-finance companies upto March 31, 2021, of which the government as per their promise have managed to wave off Rs 15,99,16,59,592 till date.

Hitting out at CM Sarma, Akhil Gogoi then remarks while speaking to the media outside the assembly, “If you remember, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised to wave off the entire Rs 12,000 crores. The government had promised to this, but sadly the promise has not been fulfilled.”

“If we calculate, then only 12.79% of the total loan has been waved off. That means only about 13% of the loan has been waved off by the state government,” added Gogoi.

“I asked a question, what is the main aim of the Assam Micro Finance Institution Regulation of Money Lending Act 2020 and why hasn’t this act being followed till date? That is according to this act, Micro Finance Companies cannot heckle the women borrowers with regards to payment of loans or installments. This act was prepared with the main motive to give protection to women borrowers even if they fail to pay the loan,” added Gogoi further.

“I doubt that the BJP government may have taken money from these Micro Finance Companies during the election time. Raijor Dal alleges that the BJP government might have taken huge amount of donations from these micro finance companies, due to which they haven’t executed the Micro Finance Act. So I demand the state government to wave off 100% of the outstanding loans of the female borrowers of the Micro Finance Companies and urge the women folk to stand against the government,” quipped Gogoi.

The Assam Legislative Assembly began its Autumn Session on September 12. It will conclude on September 19, 2022, which will see the introduction of several bills and hundreds of obsolete Acts repealed.

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