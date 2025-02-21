Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging an official investigation into allegations made by the CM regarding the appointment of his wife, Dr Gitashree Tamuly, and the acquisition of his residential property in Nizarapar, Chandmari.

The demand for an inquiry follows CM Sarma’s speech in the Assam Legislative Assembly on February 20, 2025, where he accused Dr. Tamuly’s appointment as an Assistant Professor at B. Barooah College (Autonomous) in 2011 of being illegal.

Gogoi termed the accusation as an attack on their self-respect and called for an impartial probe to determine if any irregularities were involved.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tamuly has voluntarily decided to abstain from her job until the investigation is completed, asserting the need to maintain integrity in public service.



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In addition, Gogoi also challenged the CM’s claims regarding his residential property. During the same Assembly session, CM Sarma had allegedly stated that Gogoi’s house in Nizarapar, Chandmari was purchased through unlawful means and corruption.

Refuting the allegations, Gogoi clarified that the house was purchased by his wife from the late Bhadra Borah. He urged CM Sarma to initiate an official inquiry into the purchase, stating that if the investigation proves he acquired the house through corrupt means, he would hand over the property to the Assam government.

With both sides pushing for investigations, the political battle between Akhil Gogoi and Himanta Biswa Sarma is intensifying, setting the stage for a heated political showdown in Assam.