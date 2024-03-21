Assam legislator from Sivsagar Akhil Gogoi expressed his disapproval over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, by the Enforcement Directorate.

He described the act as barbaric, attributing it to the Bharatiya Janata Party's attempt to suppress opposition voices in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Gogoi further appealed to all democratic opposition forces in the country to unite and voice their support for Kejriwal, calling it a move to save democracy.



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"I condemn the arrest of my friend and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED. This is a barbaric act of the BJP to silence the voices of the opposition when the LS elections are on the anvil. I appeal all the democratic opposition forces in the country to unite and voice their support in favour of Arvind Kejriwal to save democracy," wrote Gogoi on his X.

Hours earlier Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged liquor policy scam.

The probe agency was probing the money laundering angle in the case.