Members of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) staged widespread rallies in several areas of the state on Friday in response to increasing costs of essential commodities in Assam.

The students' union conducted enormous rallies against the government, calling for a reduction in the rising prices of petrol, cylinders, medicines, and other necessities.

Students' union members protested at Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Golaghat, and Sivasagar, among other places.

The AASU also held a large rally in Guwahati. Among those who took part in the protest rally were AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya and President Dipanka Kumar Nath.

In various parts of the state, the AASU has staged protests over the hike in the pricing of vital items. Members of the AASU conducted a protest earlier this week in Chabua, Dibrugarh district, accusing the state administration of failing to control the soaring costs of petrol and other essential commodities.

Protesters also demanded the resignation of state food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister Ranjeet Kumar Das for failing to keep price increases under control.