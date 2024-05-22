Residents along the Assam-Meghalaya border, particularly in the Hahim area under the Boko Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) Sub-Division, have raised serious concerns about widespread irregularities and corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). This ambitious scheme, aimed at providing household tap connections, is reportedly being marred by mismanagement and exploitation by PHED contractors and engineers.

Local sources have highlighted specific instances of corruption and negligence. Despite substantial funds allocated for water supply schemes, many previous installations have failed, leaving residents without access to clean drinking water. This failure is attributed to departmental negligence and the malpractices of those involved in the scheme’s implementation.

Investigations reveal that several water supply connections, including bib cock taps with pillars and pipes, have been installed in non-residential areas such as in front of the Hahim Police Outpost, the State Veterinary Dispensary, and even a bus stop shelter. This is in stark contrast to the intended purpose of these connections, which are supposed to serve individual households. Each setup was reportedly funded with approximately 3,000 rupees per connection, yet their placement suggests a gross misuse of resources.

A recent three-day meeting held in Sonitpur from May 19 to 21 brought together assistant executive engineers from the Lower Assam Zone, Barak Valley Zone, BTAD, and DHAC to discuss the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. Key speakers included JJM Assam mission director Kailash Karthik N., Sonitpur DC Deba Kumar Mishra, Kamrup (Metro) DC Sumit Sattawan, and Special Chief Secretary Syedain Abbasi, who all stressed the importance of effective execution and monitoring of the scheme.

Attempts to contact Mukut Barman, the PHED Boko Sub Division officer, were unsuccessful. Office staff identified Pradip Kalita as the site engineer responsible for the Hahim area. They stated that contractors must verify and document the beneficiaries before receiving payment, highlighting a lack of accountability in the current process.

Local JJM contractors have acknowledged the improbability of multiple connections in a single spot, suggesting that existing faulty connections might necessitate new installations. However, this explanation fails to address the core issue of systemic corruption and resource misallocation.

Residents, particularly from the backward and less educated Hahim area, allege that government officials and contractors exploit their situation for personal gain. This exploitation has led to the repeated failure of water supply schemes, exacerbating the water scarcity problem and undermining the goals of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

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