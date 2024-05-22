Nagaland chief secretary and chairman of the State Executive Committee (SEC), NSDMA, J. Alam on May 22, 2024, led a comprehensive video conference to strategize for the impending monsoon season.

The meeting, held at the Chief Secretary's Conference Hall, included key figures such as DGP Nagaland Rupin Sharma, ADGP Nagaland Renchamo, Home Commissioner Vikeye, and Commissioner & Secretary Lhouchalie Viya. The session also saw participation from all Deputy Commissioners and Chairpersons of the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs).

The primary focus of the meeting was to evaluate the preparedness of each district, particularly regarding the availability of foodgrains, essential medicines, petroleum, oil, and lubricants (PoL), and the status of road connectivity. Chief Secretary Alam emphasized the importance of clearing drainages and culverts to ensure unimpeded water flow, urging DDMAs to collaborate with various government departments for this purpose.

In anticipation of rain-induced road blockages, road construction agencies were instructed to station adequate machinery at vulnerable spots on arterial roads for swift emergency clearance. Furthermore, Deputy Commissioners and DDMA Chairpersons were directed to coordinate closely with other departments to tackle potential issues and activate Interagency Groups (IAGs) comprising civil society members and NGOs for effective information dissemination and disaster management.

Following the district preparedness review, a detailed discussion on road connectivity issues was conducted with officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the State Public Works Department (PWD), led by Commissioner and Secretary Works and Housing Shri K Yhome, and their respective Chief Engineers. Commissioner and Secretary of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Shri Kenilo Apon and other senior officials from the Urban Development Department and NSDMA were also present. All agencies were tasked with ensuring that major roads remain operational throughout the monsoon period to maintain proper connectivity across the state.

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