Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 82 per cent of the Bodo Accord's provisions have been implemented. He assured that within the next two years, the Government of India would fully implement the accord, ensuring enduring peace in Bodoland.

Speaking during the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) at Bodofa Fwthar in Dotma, Kokrajhar, Shah highlighted ongoing efforts to help sports personalities from the region participate directly in the Olympics.

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He reflected on the progress made under the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) Accord.

He acknowledged the union’s role in creating the Bodoland Peace Accord, which brought peace to the region. "If there was no ABSU, the Bodo Accord would not have been possible, and there would be no peace in Bodoland," he said.

During his speech, Shah expressed gratitude to ABSU workers, stating, "First of all, I want to thank ABSU for giving me the opportunity to participate in this convention."

He acknowledged the union’s role in creating the Bodoland Peace Accord, which brought peace to the region. "If there was no ABSU, the Bodo Accord would not have been possible, and there would be no peace in Bodoland," he said.

The home minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding Bathou Dharma, the traditional Bodo religion, and ensuring its recognition at the national level.