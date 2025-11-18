Amit Shah grants crucial BNSS sanction to proceed against accused in Zubeen’s death case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 18 announced that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has granted the mandatory sanction required to proceed with legal action against those accused in the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

The approval has been provided under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), marking a crucial step in moving the case forward.

Explaining the provision, the Chief Minister said Section 208 of the BNSS requires prior sanction from the Central Government for any crime committed outside India before a court can take it up. With this clearance, the Assam Government can now lawfully file the chargesheet and initiate trial proceedings against the accused.



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Sarma reaffirmed the state’s commitment to ensuring justice, stating that the chargesheet will be filed before 10 December 2025. Calling it a significant development, he said the approval strengthens the legal foundation of the case and enables authorities to proceed firmly.

The Chief Minister shared the update on a day that carries deep emotional weight for the people of Assam — the 53rd birth anniversary of the beloved singer.

“Today marks the 53rd birthday of our beloved Zubeen Garg — a day that reminds us of his music, his voice, and his irreplaceable place in Assam’s heart,” Sarma said, adding that the government remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice for the late icon.