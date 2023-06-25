Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 25 took stock of the overall flood situation in Assam after a discussion with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured all possible help from the Centre.

The Home Minister, in a tweet said, “Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance. NDRF teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are on standby. The Modi government stands firm as it has always been with the people of Assam in these difficult times”.

Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister for his proactive response and stated via a tweet, “Gratitude Hon'ble Home Minister for your proactive response & concern regarding the flood situation in Assam. The Assam Government is on high alert and providing all assistance to the affected persons. We are grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for all the help to the state from Government of India”.

Meanwhile, the relentless floods in Assam have already claimed the lives of three persons and have left a staggering 407,771 individuals affected, according to the latest Assam Daily Flood Report. The floodwaters have wreaked havoc across the state, causing immense devastation and displacing thousands of residents.

As the monsoon rains continue to unleash their fury, the plight of the affected population worsens. Among the impacted individuals, there are 187,114 males, 167,538 females, and 53,119 children who now find themselves grappling with the aftermath of the floods.

The district of Bajali has suffered the most severe consequences, with a staggering 221,587 residents bearing the brunt of the floods. Barpeta follows closely behind with 103,996 affected individuals, while Nalbari reports 40,668 people facing the dire consequences of the rising waters.

Also read : Assam: Devastating floods claim 3 lives and affect over 4 lakh people