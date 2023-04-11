The BJP has already put all its strength towards the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a gathering in Dibrugarh, Assam on April 11.

Amit Shah said the BJP will win 12 of the 14 seats in Assam this time.

The Home Minister claimed that this time Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time by feeding lotus in more than 300 Lok Sabha seats.

Amit Shah said that BJP's hold is getting stronger in the North East. It also shows the progress of the party. For this, "I want to congratulate the people of Assam. With your vote, the North East is developing."

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Addressing a public meeting at the inauguration of the BJP office in Dibrugarh, the Home Minister said that the BJP is an organization-based party and the office is the centre of all the activities of the BJP.

Referring to the North East Assembly, he said that assembly elections were held in three states of the North East. The BJP is part of the government in all three states.

There is an NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi in 8 states of North East and due to this, the Development of North East has taken place.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Shah said, "Northeast was once considered a fortress of the Congress but despite Rahul Gandhi's yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra), the party failed to perform well in the recent assembly elections in three states in the region."