Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 8 informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has postponed his visit by 26th May in the wake of violence in Manipur.

He said this while addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

''In the wake of Manipur violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has postponed his visit to the state by 26th May. Due to this, we give appointment letters to youths on 26th May,'' he added.

Recently, Shah had also cancelled his election tour in Karnataka due to the violence in Manipur.

On May 5, Shah was slated to participate in a roadshow in Karatagi, Koppal district.

Besides this, he also cancelled the Kustagi public meeting and the Koppal tour.

However, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, will, nevertheless, attend these rallies and public gatherings.

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