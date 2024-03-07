The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) along with 30 tribal organisations is set to conduct an anti-CAA protest on March 10.

The decision to postpone the date for anti-CAA protest as a sign of respect towards the All Tai Ahom Students' Union and the Tai Ahom Youth Council's request to commemorate the unveiling of the highest statue of Lachit Borphukan.

A 12-hour hunger strike will be conducted at each district headquarters from 6 am to 6 pm on March 10.

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