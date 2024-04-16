Armed miscreants attacked an Assam Rifles vehicle carrying a patrol team in Tinsukia's Namdang on Changlang road in Margherita in the wee hours of Tuesday, April 16 morning.

The unidentified gunmen opened fired at the Assam Rifles vehicle with heavy gunfire still underway.

As per preliminary reports, it is speculated that suspected NSCN cadres carried out the attack on Assam Rifles.

It is a developing story. More details underway.



Also read: INDI alliance will be in museum soon: Tripura CM Manik Saha