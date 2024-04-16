Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha took a dig at the CPIM and Congress and said that soon the INDI alliance will find its place in a museum, as people are eagerly waiting to cast their votes in favor of BJP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Addressing an election campaign in support of BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb at Banamalipur Assembly Constituency, Dr. Saha highlighted that in the 2023 elections, not a single instance of violence was reported in Tripura. Even in the Boxanagar and Dhanpur By-elections, where polls were conducted peacefully, BJP emerged victorious.



“This proves that people have faith in PM Modi’s Sabka Saath Sabka Viswas. The overwhelming support we've received during the nomination filing ceremonies of our candidates clearly indicates what will happen on June 4. You can gauge the people's desires by looking at their faces,” he stated.



Dr. Saha also conducted a roadshow at Bardowali Assembly Constituency on the same day.



He also criticized the opposition for the shame of identifying themselves as the CPIM-Congress alliance and resorting to the term INDI alliance.



Dr. Saha accused the CPIM of the 10,323 issue, stating, “This is an unholy alliance. The CPIM and Congress are like carbon copies. What CPIM has done, Congress has replicated during their regime. The state witnessed massive violence during their periods. BJP does not condone such actions. We are committed to overall development, following PM Modi’s philosophy of inclusivity and working for all. However, during the UPA government, we witnessed numerous scams. Since 2014, the landscape of politics has changed. PM Modi has declared zero tolerance against corruption.”



He said that the INDI alliance will soon become a relic of the past as their place will be in a museum soon.



“Soon the INDI alliance will find its place in a museum. The next generation will learn that there was a time when CPIM and Congress existed. They have lost their footing and lack popular support, as everyone is eager to cast their votes in favor of BJP candidates,” he added.

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