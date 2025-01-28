Tinsukia district's Pengeri Chariali witnessed a shocking armed robbery at a petrol depot late Tuesday night.



A group of five assailants arrived in a black Venue SUV without a number plate, creating panic among staff and locals.



Brandishing pistols, the miscreants forcefully looted more than Rs 1 lakh in cash from the depot, owned by local businessman Binanda Sonowal. The gang fled the scene immediately after the heist.



Pengeri police have launched an investigation and are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the culprits. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace the vehicle's movements.





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