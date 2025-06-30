Army, locals honour Capt Jintu Gogoi’s martyrdom with memorial run in Khumtai

The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Capt Jintu Gogoi Trust, commemorated the 26th martyrdom day of Captain Jintu Gogoi, VrC (Posthumously), of the decorated 17th Battalion, GARHWAL Regiment, with a solemn and inspiring memorial event in Khumtai, Golaghat district on June 30.

The day’s proceedings began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Capt Jintu Gogoi Memorial, led by the Station Commander of Jorhat Military Station, in honour of the brave son of the soil who laid down his life for the nation.

The highlight of the event was the Memorial Run, held in 5 km and 15 km categories, which saw enthusiastic participation from over 300 locals, including Army and Police personnel, and individuals from all age groups. In a heartwarming moment, 6-year-old Jyotishna Saikia, a budding marathoner, was named Ambassador for the Memorial Run and completed the 5 km course in just 28 minutes, drawing admiration from all present.



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Participants were also sensitised to the valour of Capt Jintu Gogoi through storytelling sessions and a motivational talk delivered by the Station Commander and Flying Officer Thogiram Gogoi (Retd), father of the late officer. Their words paid tribute not only to the gallantry of Capt Gogoi but also to the enduring spirit of service and sacrifice.

The event concluded with the felicitation of winners and a group photograph capturing the unity and respect shared by the attendees.

In a significant announcement, the organising committee decided that from next year, the event will be observed on November 21, aligning with the birth anniversary of Capt Jintu Gogoi, as a continued tribute to his legacy.

