In a new twist to the Army Public Relation Officer Lt Col Amarinder Singh Walia’s arrest, a 4-year-old kidnapped girl child, allegedly belonging to the victim has been recovered from Howrah, said official sources.

As per sources, the minor girl who is in police custody will be soon reaching Assam as part of the ongoing investigation.



Amarinder Singh was taken into custody from the Tezpur based 4th Corps Headquarters on February 24.



As per latest reports, Amarinder Singh Walia is being produced before the court. Walia has been booked under sections 365/302/201/34 of the IPC

Sources further claimed that a woman identified as Bandana Shree who had gone to visit Banaras, came to Guwahati, Assam from Delhi on February 14 to meet Walia.

The 35-year old woman’s body was found wrapped in a big plastic bag, dumped in Kamrup's Changsari on February 15 near National Highway 31.

https://www.indiatodayne.in/assam/story/army-pro-arrested-in-assam-on-charges-of-murdering-a-woman-victims-kidnapped-child-recov

The Changsari Police have been conducting searches ever since to locate those responsible for the murder.



As per preliminary enquiry, the woman was kidnapped and killed by unknown culprits in other place and dropped at the highway road side at Changsari market near Guwahati Food Express fast food shop to conceal and to destroy the evidence.

The body was sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

Meanwhile, the arrested Army official Walia is being interrogated by the police.

Army Public relations officer Lt Col Amarinder Singh Walia was arrested in Tezpur, Assam on February 24, on charges of murder.

Changsari Police under Kamrup district arrested the army official with the help of Tezpur Police.



Also read : Assam: Army PRO Lt Col Amarinder Singh Walia arrested on murder charges by Kamrup Police