Army Public relations officer Lt Col Amarinder Singh Walia was detained in Tezpur, Assam on February 24, in connection with a murder case.

Changsari Police under Kamrup district detained the army official with the help of Tezpur Police in a case related to the murder of a woman.



Amarinder Singh was taken into custody from the Tezpur Army Battalion's 4th Corps Headquarters.

As per sources, the body of a woman was found in Kamrup's Changsari. The body was found dumped in close proximity to National Highway 31. The Changsari Police have been conducting searches ever since to locate those responsible for the murder.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.



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