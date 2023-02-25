The Army Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Amarinder Singh Walia confessed to the crime of killing his alleged girlfriend Bandana Shree.

The Assam Police said Walia has confessed to murdering his ‘girlfriend’ whose body was found by police in Changsari of Kamrup district wrapped in plastic along the National Highway 31 on February 15.

Speaking to India Today NE, Kamrup SP, Hitesh Ch. Ray said, "While interrogating the accused he confessed to the crime and also he said that he called the victim at least 138 times from February 1 to February 14, 2023."

Ray said the four-year-old daughter of the victim was also recovered from Howrah in West Bengal. He said Walia had kept the child with him till February 21.

Also Read: Army PRO arrested in Assam on charges of murdering a woman, victim's kidnapped child recovered from Howrah

As per sources, the minor girl who is in police custody will be soon reaching Assam as part of the ongoing investigation.

Amarinder Singh was taken into custody from the Tezpur-based 4th Corps Headquarters on February 24.

The woman identified as Bandana Shree who hails from Chennai had allegedly gone to visit Banaras, and came to Guwahati, Assam from Delhi on February 14 to meet Walia.

The 35-year-old woman’s body was found wrapped in a big plastic bag, dumped in Kamrup's Changsari on February 15 near National Highway 31.

The Changsari Police have been conducting searches ever since to locate those responsible for the murder.

As per preliminary enquiry, the woman was kidnapped and killed by unknown culprits in another place and dropped at the highway roadside at Changsari market near Guwahati Food Express fast food shop to conceal and destroy the evidence.

The body was sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the arrested Army official Walia is being interrogated by the police.

Army Public relations officer Lt Col Amarinder Singh Walia was arrested in Tezpur, Assam on February 24, on charges of murder.

As per the latest reports, Amarinder Singh Walia is being produced before the court. Walia has been booked under sections 365/302/201/34 of the IPC.