Assam Youtuber Mustafizur Rahman, who was apprehended on charges of using minors in one of his videos, was sent to jail under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said sources.

Rahman, the richest YouTuber from the region, was arrested from Jogighopa on February 28 following a complaint where the complainant had mentioned that children were being used in videos which is against law.

The Bongaigaon district child protection officer has also lodged an FIR against the YouTuber at the Jogighopa police station and a vehicle without documents was also seized from his possession.

"Who is a YouTuber? A YouTuber is one who makes vlogs and appears in his own videos. For the past few days, he (Mustafizur Rahman) has been making video content on children, which might give a bad message to society,'' said the complainant while speaking to the reporters.



''Allegedly few of this content even portray child abuse. Such content entirely portrays a wrong message to the public and to an entire society. A few days ago, we raised an issue in this regard with the Goalpara child protection official, and a complaint was filed against Mustafizur Rahman. Following this, a show cause notice was filed against the YouTuber", he added.

Rahman who hails from Goalpara is reportedly the richest YouTuber in Assam.

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