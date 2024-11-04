A recent study conducted by Columbia University has revealed that exposure to arsenic in drinking water may significantly heighten the risk of cardiovascular diseases, including ischemic heart disease (IHD). What’s particularly concerning is that this risk is present even when arsenic levels are below the regulatory limit of 10 micrograms per liter (μg/L). This research is of crucial importance to Assam, where arsenic contamination in groundwater has been a longstanding issue, affecting a large portion of the population.

According to data from the Central Ground Water Board, arsenic levels above the safety threshold of 0.01 mg/L have been detected in 19 districts across Assam. These districts include Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Cachar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dhubri, Nalbari, Nagaon, Morigaon, Kamrup, Darrang, and Baksa. This alarming situation is not unique to Assam; several other states in India, including Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, are also grappling with arsenic contamination in their groundwater.

The study, which highlights heart disease risks at arsenic exposure levels as low as 5 μg/L, assumes added significance in India, where permissible levels of arsenic in drinking water were revised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) from 0.05 mg/L to 0.01 mg/L in 2015. Dr. Tamorish Kole, Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine, commented on the study’s findings, explaining that even at half the Indian and U.S. regulatory limits, women with a 10-year average exposure to arsenic at or above 5 μg/L showed a significantly elevated risk of ischemic heart disease.

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The Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation reports that India has around 1,800 arsenic-affected rural habitations where approximately 23.98 lakh people are at risk. These communities span six states, with West Bengal having the largest number of arsenic-affected habitations (1,218), followed by Assam with 290, Bihar with 66, Uttar Pradesh with 39, Karnataka with 9, and Punjab with 178.

Arsenic is a well-known toxic element that accumulates in the body over time, primarily through drinking water. Traditionally, the health impacts of arsenic exposure have been associated with an elevated risk of cancers, particularly skin, lung, and bladder cancer. However, this latest study shifts the focus to cardiovascular health, suggesting that arsenic’s adverse effects extend beyond cancer and may compromise the cardiovascular system in various ways. Dr. Kole noted that arsenic exposure could contribute to cardiovascular diseases through mechanisms like oxidative stress, inflammation, and endothelial dysfunction. Over time, these processes can damage blood vessels, promote atherosclerosis (plaque buildup in the arteries), and weaken heart function, leading to an increased risk of heart disease.

A report by a Parliamentary Committee on Research-Based Education and Anusandhan Scenario in Sciences and Related Fields has also raised alarms about the widespread contamination of groundwater with arsenic, fluoride, and other heavy metals across multiple states. This contamination, according to the committee, is contributing to a range of serious health issues, including cancer, skin diseases, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes among residents in the affected areas. The committee, chaired by BJP MP Vivek Thakur, emphasized the urgent need for research into eradicating arsenic, fluoride, and heavy metals from groundwater to mitigate the health risks posed by these contaminants.

To address this public health crisis, the Parliamentary Committee has recommended that the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Health Research, and the Department of Higher Education prioritize and fund research initiatives focused on eliminating arsenic, fluoride, and other heavy metals from groundwater. The committee has urged these departments to collaborate closely, channel resources toward research, and deploy technology that can effectively tackle groundwater contamination in the affected regions and states.

Assam, with its high levels of arsenic in groundwater, is one of the states that stand to benefit most from such focused research and intervention. Several districts in Assam have arsenic concentrations exceeding the safety threshold, posing serious health risks to millions of people who rely on groundwater as their primary source of drinking water. The long-term health consequences for affected populations could be profound if prompt action is not taken to address the root of this contamination.

This study and the recent Parliamentary Committee report underscore the need for a robust response to arsenic contamination in India’s groundwater resources. Solutions could include public awareness campaigns about the dangers of arsenic exposure, the installation of arsenic filtration systems in affected areas, and the promotion of alternative water sources in regions where arsenic contamination is pervasive.

As the link between arsenic exposure and cardiovascular disease risk becomes more evident, it is crucial for policymakers, researchers, and local communities to work collaboratively to combat this threat.