Shillong power outage alert: Scheduled shutdown announced in several locations
The Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) has announced a planned power shutdown in parts of Shillong from November 4 to November 9, between 9 am and 3 pm.
The Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) has announced a planned power shutdown in parts of Shillong from November 4 to November 9, between 9 am and 3 pm.
This six-hour daily outage is due to the construction of a new 33KV line at Mawlyndep. The work will impact power supply in various areas, grouped by two primary feeder lines.
Affected Areas:
33KV MES Feeder:
MES Assam Regimental Centre
Assam Rifles Office Complex
Assam Rifles Residential
MES Hospital
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL)
North Eastern Regional Power Committee (NERPC)
North Eastern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NERLDC)
Anthropological Survey of India
Happy Valley
Mawshbuit, Madanrting, Wahrynthi, and Laitkor Wahkdait with surrounding areas.
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33KV Lad Smit Feeder:
DGAR
Umphynai
Sohryngkham
Mawryngkneng
Mawlyndep
Puriang
Smit
Nongkrem
Thangsning
Jongsha
Mawkynrew
Kharang and surrounding areas.
MePDCL has assured that they will work diligently to complete the construction on time to minimize inconvenience.
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