The Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) has announced a planned power shutdown in parts of Shillong from November 4 to November 9, between 9 am and 3 pm.

This six-hour daily outage is due to the construction of a new 33KV line at Mawlyndep. The work will impact power supply in various areas, grouped by two primary feeder lines.

Affected Areas:

33KV MES Feeder:

MES Assam Regimental Centre

Assam Rifles Office Complex

Assam Rifles Residential

MES Hospital

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL)

North Eastern Regional Power Committee (NERPC)

North Eastern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NERLDC)

Anthropological Survey of India

Happy Valley

Mawshbuit, Madanrting, Wahrynthi, and Laitkor Wahkdait with surrounding areas.



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33KV Lad Smit Feeder:

DGAR

Umphynai

Sohryngkham

Mawryngkneng

Mawlyndep

Puriang

Smit

Nongkrem

Thangsning

Jongsha

Mawkynrew

Kharang and surrounding areas.

MePDCL has assured that they will work diligently to complete the construction on time to minimize inconvenience.