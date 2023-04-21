Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on April 21 said that civil servants played a crucial role in both policy formulation and implementation in our rapidly progressing State.

He said this while speaking during a programme organised on the occasion of Civil Service Day which was held at Niti Vihar's Banquet Hall in Itanagar the state.

''The role of Civil Servants in the path of progress has been crucial. They played a crucial role in both policy formulation and implementation in our rapidly progressing State. Their professional competence decides to a large extent on the implementation of Government schemes at the ground level,'' he added.

The Deputy CM also appreciated the Deputy Commissioner, Changlang District, Sunny K Singh (IAS) for the initiative "New Age Learning Centre” which received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2022.

He further said that Arunachal Pradesh excels in holistic development, leaving no region or individual behind. Infrastructure, healthcare, education, children's welfare, women's empowerment, farmers' welfare, and good governance are among the significant accomplishments, he added.

“Previously, long foot marches crossing rivers on elephants or boats were commonplace, but now the state boasts world-class roads and bridges. Arunachal Pradesh is now one of the top-performing states,” he added.

Chowna Mein asserted that it is the result of the dedication of our bureaucrats and technocrats towards nation-building and commitment to public service and excellence in work which has been a vital factor in the development of the state.

He also further said that the role of civil servants has undergone a major transformation over the years, adding, ''We also need to understand the challenges before Civil Servants in these changing times and take proactive steps to “Perform, Reform and Transform” in the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi''.

While mentioning the three aspects referred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard – Sapna, Sankalp, and Siddhi from the Civil Service Officers, he further advised them to evolve continuously by acquiring the necessary skills and domain knowledge to cope with the daunting challenges.

He said, “In my long association with the governance process, I have come across many Civil Servants who would discharge their official duty with responsibility, honesty, accountability, and without discrimination. Many were known for the effective management of time and resources. Some ensured leadership development and personal growth of the youngsters”.

National Civil Service Day is observed annually on April 21st in remembrance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's address to the Administrative Services Officers' probationers at Metcalf House, New Delhi in 1947. The day provides an opportunity for civil servants to recommit themselves to public service and strive for excellence in their work. Sardar Patel had famously referred to civil servants as the "steel frame of India”.

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