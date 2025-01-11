A joint operation conducted by Military Intelligence (Kolkata-based), 24 Assam Rifles, and Longding Police led to the apprehension of a professional drug peddler in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, on January 10, 2025.

According to sources, the operation was based on credible intelligence received from Military Intelligence, which revealed that the drug peddler, Rupanto Das, hailing from Duliajan in Dibrugarh district, Assam, was transporting a consignment of drugs from Dimapur, Nagaland, to Longding via Sonari, Assam.

The security forces, along with the Longding Police and Magistrate, intercepted Rupanto Das while he was travelling with the consignment.

During the operation, the authorities successfully recovered four packets of brown sugar weighing a total of 53.76 grams. The drugs were hidden in his possession along with a motorbike.



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However, the operation also saw a female accomplice of Das evading capture.

Authorities have confirmed that the lady drug peddler managed to escape during the pursuit, but efforts to apprehend her are ongoing.

The arrest of Rupanto Das is considered a significant achievement in the fight against drug trafficking in the region.

Longding Police and the security forces are continuing their investigation, and further operations are being planned to locate the female drug peddler and dismantle the larger network involved in the drug trade.

The authorities have emphasized the importance of joint efforts between various agencies in curbing the rising menace of drug trafficking in Northeast India, which has been a persistent issue.

The ongoing operations in Longding are a part of these larger efforts to combat illegal drug trade networks that span across the region.