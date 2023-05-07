The state government has proactively taken a series of steps to bring reforms in the entire examination procedures to be conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in the near future, said Home Minister Bamang Felix on May 7.

He was speaking during a press conference that was held on the APPSC matter.



''The Government has proactively taken a series of steps to bring reforms in the entire examination system. We had taken action with reference to almost all the issues pertaining to 13 points demands placed on 18th Feb 2023 by PAJSC. While citing the delay, it is due to the autonomous body structure of the commission & the process of investigation is a continuous one,'' he added.

He further expressed displeasure over the non-appreciation of efforts taken by the government by a few sections of the society as they again called a bandh on 10th May over the same issues.

Commenting on the bandh call, Felix stated that there are other peaceful democratic means to raise the issues refraining from bandh culture as this leads to disruption in economic activity.

''At the outset, I must express my serious concern with bandh culture. These bandhs upset the routine life and hamper one and all. This frequently leads to disruption in economic activity and can cause loss of private property and injury to stakeholders if any violence erupts. There are peaceful means to highlight the attention to any issue,'' he added.

Speaking on the untimely demise of whistleblower Gyamar Padang, Felix said that he was deeply saddened when he heard this heartening sad news.

''He was a wonderful honest guy and will be greatly missed by all of us. My heart goes out to his family during this difficult time. Let us not allow his death to go to waste. Let us rededicate ourselves in the path of development & rectify the prestigious commission,'' he added.

He also assured citizens, that government will recognize the contribution of Padang and regarding the same announcement will be made on 15th August.

''The contribution of Gyamar Padang has been etched in the memories and the demand for recognition of his contribution is well noted. In the meeting held on 18th February 2023 under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister, it was decided that the contribution of Padang will be recognized soon. As you are aware, the announcement regarding recognition to any prominent persons from different walks of life comes on 15th August,'' he added.

Home Minister urged the public to be patient and wait for the outcomes of reforms and refrain from calling bandh in the name of Padang as it will cause a disservice to his soul.

He also requested citizens to pass on any inputs or evidence to these agencies so that the investigation can be taken to its logical conclusion.

Commenting on the meeting which was held on 18th February 2023 under the Chairmanship of Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, he said that in the meeting, it was decided that any decision on this matter can be taken after the constitution of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Also read: Arunachal: Missing IRBN personnel found dead on the terrace of Civil Secretariat office